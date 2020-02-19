UrduPoint.com
ICT Police Arrest House Robbers, Recovers Valuables, Weapons

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 07:27 PM

ICT Police arrest house robbers, recovers valuables, weapons

Islamabad Golra and Shalimar police Wednesday arrested two gangs of house robbers and recovered stolen jewellery, weapons, motorcycle and other items, said a police spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Golra and Shalimar police Wednesday arrested two gangs of house robbers and recovered stolen jewellery, weapons, motorcycle and other items, said a police spokesman.

According to details, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has issued order of crackdown against the criminal elements in the Federal capital.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed had directed all zonal police officers to intensify their efforts to curb anti-social elements. Following the directions, SP (Sadar) Omar Khan constituted special police teams.

A police team under supervision of SDPO Sadar Khalid Mehmood Awan along with SHO Golra Shabbir Ahmad Tanoli and others succeeded to bust a dangerous five-member gang of house robbers.

The accused are identified as Saleem Ahmad, Nazeer Ahmad, Muhammad Ashraf and two lady accused Halima Zakir and Uzma Bibi.

The team recovered stolen jewellary, cash and weapons from them.

During preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed various house robberies in different areas of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Further investigation was underway.

Another police team under supervision of SDPO Shalimar Rana Abdul Wahab along with SHO Shalimar Malik Bashir Ahmad and other officials busted a snatcher namely Raja Aamir Saleem and recovered weapon, snatched mobile phones and motorcycle.

The accused was involved in numerous snatching incidents in areas of Sector F-10 and Blue Area. He was also wanted in many such cases.

The IGP and DIG Operations had appreciated overall performance of Sadar Zone. The DIG Operations directed all zonal officers to tighten security in their respective areas and accelerate all out efforts for safety and security of the citizens.

