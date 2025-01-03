ICT Police Arrest Key Suspect In Child Abduction Case
Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 07:10 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Tarnol Police team has successfully rescued a 4-year-old boy, Abu Bakr, who was abducted for ransom, and arrested the main suspect involved in the crime, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Arsalan Shahzaib announced during a media briefing at the Rescue-15 office on Friday
SSP Shahzaib stated that the victim's father, Muhammad Kashif, reported the incident to the Tarnol Police Station on December 29, 2024.
Kashif informed police that his son had gone outside to play and was kidnapped by unidentified individuals. The kidnappers subsequently demanded a ransom of Rs 5 million and issued threats to harm the child if the demand was not met.
Upon receiving the complaint, the police promptly registered an FIR (No. 993 under Section 364-A of the Pakistan Penal Code) and launched an investigation. Islamabad’s Inspector General (IG) of Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, took immediate notice of the incident and directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza to form a special task force.
Under the supervision of SSP Shahzaib, the team included SP Saddar Khan Zeb, the SHOs of Tarnol and Sumbal Police Stations, and other senior officers.
The police employed a combination of advanced technical tools and human intelligence to locate the suspects.
During the operation, the Primary suspect, Akhtar Nawaz, a local resident living near the victim’s home, was apprehended. Police confirmed Nawaz’s involvement in the abduction and safely rescued Abu Bakr without the payment of any ransom. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend Nawaz’s accomplices, who remain at large.
"Human intelligence played a crucial role in solving this case swiftly," SSP Shahzaib stated.
He further assured the public that all individuals involved in this heinous crime would be brought to justice.
The child was safely reunited with his parents, who expressed their profound gratitude to the Islamabad Police. "We are deeply thankful to the police for their swift and effective action in rescuing our son," Muhammad Kashif said.
IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi commended the police teams for their exceptional performance in resolving the case and announced cash rewards and commendation certificates to recognize their efforts.
This successful operation highlights the Islamabad Police's commitment to maintaining public safety and ensuring justice for victims and their families./APP-rzr-mkz
