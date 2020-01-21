UrduPoint.com
ICTA 'Volunteer Task Force' Plant 1,000 Saplings Along Kashmir Highway

The 'Volunteer Task Force' Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) Tuesday planted 1,000 saplings along Kashmir Highway under Clean and Green Islamabad campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The 'Volunteer Task Force' Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) Tuesday planted 1,000 saplings along Kashmir Highway under Clean and Green Islamabad campaign.

More than 200 volunteers participated in the activity and planted saplings from sector G-12 to Zero Point interchange along Kashmir Highway, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat told APP.

He said planting more saplings will have a positive impact on the environment and that it was alarming that Pakistan ranks fifth on global climate risk index.

'To make Pakistan an environment friendly country is top priority of the current government,' he added.

Noman Ahmed, who was leading the group, said that according to international standards, there should be at least 25 per cent forest cover and that the forests in Pakistan have been reduced to about 4.8 per cent. The 'Volunteer Task Force' was constituted by Federal capital administration in June 2019 seeking public support to offer better community service.

