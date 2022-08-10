IESCO catches 2,867 meters on account of power pilferage in July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) operations, M&T and surveillance teams have detected 2,867 meters on account of power pilferage in July during routine checking.

The IESCO teams carried out checking of meters in various circles of the company and found that electricity was being stolen from 2867 meters in different ways, told the IESCO spokesperson.

The consumers were fined more than Rs 26.48 million by charging 1.33 million units to them for power pilferage, he said.

He said that FIRs have also been filed in different police stations against the power thieves for further legal process.

Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan appreciated the work of all field formations and said that our target was complete elimination of power thieves and their facilitators from IESCO region.

Power thieves were causing irreparable damage to the economy and development of the country and institutions, he said.

He said a comprehensive campaign was being carried out in all IESCO operation circles including Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal to eliminate power pilferage.

He requested the esteemed customers to join IESCO in this national campaign and report power theft or facilitators to the concerned SDO Office, Helpline No. 118, Complaints and Monitoring Cell, IESCO Islamabad on Phone No. 051. 9252933 or give information on Chief Executive IESCO e-mail address to ceo@iesco.com.pk so that rapid action could be taken against these hostile elements.

