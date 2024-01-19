IESCO imposes fines of Rs. 480 mln against consumers involved in power theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has imposed fines of Rs 480 million against consumers involved in power theft during the ongoing anti-power theft campaign.

The company examined over 628,000 meters, identifying approximately 10,723 meters as slow, 76 meters as tampered, and 894 meters involved in direct theft.

As part of the campaign, 652 electricity thieves have been apprehended. IESCO is committed to eradicating electricity theft in the region and encourages consumers to report any incidents of electricity theft to the relevant Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) office or call 118.