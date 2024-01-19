Open Menu

IESCO Imposes Fines Of Rs. 480 Mln Against Consumers Involved In Power Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM

IESCO imposes fines of Rs. 480 mln against consumers involved in power theft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has imposed fines of Rs 480 million against consumers involved in power theft during the ongoing anti-power theft campaign.

The company examined over 628,000 meters, identifying approximately 10,723 meters as slow, 76 meters as tampered, and 894 meters involved in direct theft.

As part of the campaign, 652 electricity thieves have been apprehended. IESCO is committed to eradicating electricity theft in the region and encourages consumers to report any incidents of electricity theft to the relevant Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) office or call 118.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

8 minutes ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

33 minutes ago
 PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

43 minutes ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

54 minutes ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

20 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

21 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

22 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

22 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan