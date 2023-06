IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to�IESCO�Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 09:00 AM to 14:00 PM Islamabad Circle, Naval-I & II Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Zaraj, Dhok Awan, IST, Mohra Nagyal, Kohala, Moorat, Chakri, Arslan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padyal, Park View, Pindi board, Morgah, River Garden-I & II, Sohan Garden-I, Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Chakra, Azizabad, Nogazi, Bajniyal, Dhok Chaudharyan, Masrial Road, Medina Colony, Askari-XI, Race Course, Iqbal Road, Subhan Shaheed Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Langarpur, Cantt, CMH Jhelum, Sanghui, Khaklian, Chotala, Pakhwal, F-9 Chak Daulat, Shah Safir, New Khanqah Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Daulatala, Raman, Nishan Haider, C S Shah, Dandut, Basharat, Kallar Feeders From 06:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Birut Gala, Darbar Mai Totti, Khoi Ratta City, Cheruhi Express, Dana Bhal, Cheruhi Dongee, Sri, City, Kriyala, Jandrot Dabsi, Duttot, Majajan, City II, Cherohi FeedersOn Sunday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Tufail Shaheed, Charah, Frash Town, Karpa Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, VIP, Jhanda, Rawalpindi-III, Sir Syed Road, FFC Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Mandi Bahlwal, F-13 Gul Afshan, Sagarpur, Abdullahpur, CWO, Jalalpur Sharif Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Attock Circle, Taxila. I & II Sher Shah Suri Feeders and surrounding areas.