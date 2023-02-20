IG Motorway Police presents report on Kallar Kahar tragedy to Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood

Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police Khalid Mahmood on Monday presented a report to Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood regarding the tragic incident that occurred in Kallar Kahar, which claimed the lives of 14 individuals and left dozens more injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police Khalid Mahmood on Monday presented a report to Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood regarding the tragic incident that occurred in Kallar Kahar, which claimed the lives of 14 individuals and left dozens more injured.

The reason for the accident was the brake failure of a bus that collided with three other vehicles in Kalar Kahar. The deceased included women and children, while 11 individuals suffered serious injuries and 31 others sustained minor injuries.

Upon receiving the report, the minister, on the instructions of the prime minister, ordered that the injured be provided with the best medical aid available.

IG Khalid Mahmood, personally supervised the rescue operation. The injured were transported to Trauma Center Kallar Kahar by FWO and Rescue 1122 ambulances, while the bus involved in the accident was handed over to the police concerned for further legal action.