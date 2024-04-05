IG Police Balochistan inaugurates School of Investigation, Police firing Range

Balochistan Inspector General Police (IGP) Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Friday formally inaugurated the School of Investigation and Police Firing Range in Police Training College Quetta by laying the foundation stone

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Inspector General Police (IGP) Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Friday formally inaugurated the school of Investigation and Police Firing Range in Police Training College Quetta by laying the foundation stone.

Additional IG Police Jawad Ahmed Dogar, Commandant Police Training College Quetta, Muhammad Ashfaq Alam, Deputy Commandant PTC Aurangzeb, Chief Law Instructor Rahmatullah Bangulzai, AIG Development were also present in the ceremony.

On this occasion, the IG Police Balochistan was given a detailed briefing on the usefulness and importance of the complex given to the Department of Investigation under the School of Investigation by the higher authorities.

Giving details of the positive developments, he reiterated his commitment that the completion of the complex would help in strengthening the capabilities of the Balochistan Police.

IG Balochistan said on this occasion that it was not only necessary to make the operational and investigation responsibilities under the police department very unusual in order to cleanse the society from crimes and make it a cradle of peace, but also with the new techniques of crimes nowadays, it also takes time to cope.

He said that similar schools would be established in other police training centers with the aim of making the investigation

process and mechanism effective through education and training with standard curriculum.

IG said that only those police officers who meet the criteria like fitness and ability in terms of training from the School of Investigation would be given importance,

APP/ask/arb