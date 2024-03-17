IG rewards officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar awarded certificates of appreciation to officers and officials for arresting suspects of drug trafficking, kidnapping for ransom and other serious crimes.

DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Operations Ali Raza, SPs Canton and City Division Lahore were among those who received letters of appreciation.

The IG Punjab awarded certificates of appreciation, cash prizes to SHOs, officials of City Division and Cantonment Division. SHOs Aamir Shehzad, Muhammad Tahseen Najam, Sub Inspector Shehryar, Inspector Ghulam Bari, ASI Ashiq Ali, SHO Ali Zaib Dastgir, Sub Inspector Allah Ditta, Constable Ali Shehzad, SHO Ravi Road Faryad Ashraf, Constable Asad Ali and Nadeem received the appreciation letters and prizes.

The IG Punjab gave the task to Lahore police officers to further control crime. He said that along with the security for Ramazan, special attention should be given to crime control measures and crackdown against organized crimes. All the officers and officials expressed their gratitude on receiving the awards and reiterated their determination for better performance in future.