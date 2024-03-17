IG Rewards Officials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar awarded certificates of appreciation to officers and officials for arresting suspects of drug trafficking, kidnapping for ransom and other serious crimes.
DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Operations Ali Raza, SPs Canton and City Division Lahore were among those who received letters of appreciation.
The IG Punjab awarded certificates of appreciation, cash prizes to SHOs, officials of City Division and Cantonment Division. SHOs Aamir Shehzad, Muhammad Tahseen Najam, Sub Inspector Shehryar, Inspector Ghulam Bari, ASI Ashiq Ali, SHO Ali Zaib Dastgir, Sub Inspector Allah Ditta, Constable Ali Shehzad, SHO Ravi Road Faryad Ashraf, Constable Asad Ali and Nadeem received the appreciation letters and prizes.
The IG Punjab gave the task to Lahore police officers to further control crime. He said that along with the security for Ramazan, special attention should be given to crime control measures and crackdown against organized crimes. All the officers and officials expressed their gratitude on receiving the awards and reiterated their determination for better performance in future.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramazan package delivered to over 2.8m houses5 minutes ago
-
Defence minister accuses PTI of working against national interests14 minutes ago
-
Shahid Afridi lauds services of Police Animal Rescue Center15 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast dry weather in most parts of country25 minutes ago
-
AJK President urges unified action against India's Kashmir agenda34 minutes ago
-
Four arrested by FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar in major operations1 hour ago
-
SSUET organizes counselling session1 hour ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari submits nomination forms to contest elections on vacant seat of NA-2071 hour ago
-
Gadani Beach emerges as unique tourist destination1 hour ago
-
DPO's surprise visit to Dara Adam Khel station1 hour ago
-
Two suspects involved in illegal issuance of mobile phone SIMs arrested2 hours ago
-
Lahore most polluted city in the world2 hours ago