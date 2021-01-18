IGP for full implementation of traffic laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Monday directed the ITP officials to ensure full implementation of traffic laws on the Federal capital's roads for safety of people's lives and property.

He, during a visit to the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Headquarters, called for taking strict action against the traffic rules' violations such as one-wheeling, tinted glasses and fancy number plates.

The IGP visited various branches of the ITP and inspected its one-window driving license service, traffic help line- 1915 and others. Senior Superintendent Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed briefed the IGP on working of the ITP, said a news release.

Appreciating the services, rendered by the ITP, the IGP Islamabad asked the personnel to keep up their morale high and stressed over team work to improve their efficiency.

He underlined the need for resolving the citizens' issues on priority.

The IGP directed the ITP personnel for tightening noose around the transporters, violating their routes, misbehaving with passengers and overloading.

He asked the force to launch a special awareness drive to sensitize the motorists about traffic laws.

Qazi Jamil expressed the hope that ITP would set precedent for other police departments by adopting people-friendly attitude and policies.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed thanked the IGP on his visit of the office and assured him that all-out efforts would be made to come up to the expectations of citizens.