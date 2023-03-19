UrduPoint.com

IGP Inquires After Injured Cops At Services Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2023 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Services Hospital here on Sunday and inquired after the policemen who were injured in clashes with activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Zaman Park during the past few days.

Those who were visited by the IGP included Sub-Inspector Sulaiman Akbar, ASI Naseer and ASI Furqan. The IGP asked doctors about the condition of the injured and the treatment facilities being provided to them.

Dr Usman Anwar said the supervisory officers of the Lahore Police should take special care of welfare and speedy recovery of all personnel injured in Zaman Park.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiyana and other officers also accompanied the IGP during his visit.

