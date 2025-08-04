IGP Pays Tribute To Shaheed DIG Ahmed Mobeen
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday visited the grave of Shaheed DIG Capt (retd) Syed Ahmed Mobeen on the Police Martyrs’ Day.
The IG Punjab laid a wreath and offered prayers for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks. He was accompanied by AIG Admin & Security Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi and other senior officers.
Later, the IGP visited residence of the martyred officer at Qurban Lines, where he met with the mother and other family members of Shaheed DIG Syed Ahmed Mobeen.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Usman Anwar paid rich tribute to the martyr, calling him an exemplary officer and a noble human being.
“The services and supreme sacrifice of Capt (retd) Ahmed Mobeen for the country, the nation and Punjab Police will always be remembered,” the IG said.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..3 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan3 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui3 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history4 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law4 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister5 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister5 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy5 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk5 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July5 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch5 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..5 hours ago