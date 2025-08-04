Open Menu

IGP Pays Tribute To Shaheed DIG Ahmed Mobeen

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 04:40 PM

IGP pays tribute to Shaheed DIG Ahmed Mobeen

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday visited the grave of Shaheed DIG Capt (retd) Syed Ahmed Mobeen on the Police Martyrs’ Day.

The IG Punjab laid a wreath and offered prayers for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks. He was accompanied by AIG Admin & Security Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi and other senior officers.

Later, the IGP visited residence of the martyred officer at Qurban Lines, where he met with the mother and other family members of Shaheed DIG Syed Ahmed Mobeen.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Usman Anwar paid rich tribute to the martyr, calling him an exemplary officer and a noble human being.

“The services and supreme sacrifice of Capt (retd) Ahmed Mobeen for the country, the nation and Punjab Police will always be remembered,” the IG said.

