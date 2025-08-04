Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Police Martyrs On Yaum-e-Shuhada
Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tribute to all police martyrs on the occasion of Police Martyrs’ Day. He said that August 4 is dedicated to the brave guardians of internal security, who sacrificed their precious lives to uphold the writ of the state.
In his special message on this occasion, the Interior Minister said: “We salute those great defenders who attained the rank of martyrdom and became eternal. The police officers and personnel who fearlessly laid down their lives in the fight against terrorism, crime, and anti-social forces are the nation's heroes. By embracing martyrdom while fulfilling their duty, these police martyrs secured an everlasting place in history.
Mohsin Naqvi further stated that the State remains indebted to the families of those who gave their lives for peace and protection. "Martyr SSP Ashraf Marth, Martyr Captain Mubeen, and all police martyrs live in our hearts—and will remain alive forever. He said that we stand by the families of police martyrs at all times and will continue to support them."
Interior Minister emphasized that a nation that respects and honors its martyrs always prospers. "Today, we pledge before our conscience that we will neither forget our police martyrs nor leave their families alone.”
