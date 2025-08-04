Open Menu

DPM/FM Directs Speedy Disposal Of Confiscated/tampered Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday directed to ensure speedy disposal of confiscated/tampered vehicles, digitisation and outsourcing of the auction process, as well as adoption of international best practices to enhance transparency and efficiency.

The DPM/FM chaired a meeting to review existing laws and policies concerning confiscated/tampered vehicles, DPM Office said in a press release.

Federal board of Revenue (FBR) presented a comprehensive overview on current legal provisions.

The meeting was attended by the Federal minister for law and justice, SAPM, attorney general for Pakistan, secretary information, chairman FBR, and senior Customs officials.

During the ensuing discussions, proposal aimed at improving procedures related to the disposal and auction of confiscated vehicle and use of tampered vehicles were reviewed.

