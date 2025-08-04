Open Menu

One Killed, Two Injured In Faisalabad Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 04:40 PM

One killed, two injured in Faisalabad firing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Mamo Kangan area

of Faisalabad, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, two groups clashed with each other and opened fire to settle land dispute near Mamo Kangan area of Faisalabad. As a result of firing, one person died on the spot. The two other persons were also injured in the

same firing incident. The police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2025

30 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

1 hour ago
 Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

8 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

8 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

10 hours ago
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

10 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

10 hours ago
 Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

10 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

11 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

11 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan