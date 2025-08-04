One killed, two injured in Faisalabad firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Mamo Kangan area

of Faisalabad, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, two groups clashed with each other and opened fire to settle land dispute near Mamo Kangan area of Faisalabad. As a result of firing, one person died on the spot. The two other persons were also injured in the

same firing incident. The police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Further investigations are underway.