NA Speaker Pays Tribute To Martyred Police Personnel
Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday paid heartfelt tribute to the brave officers and personnel of the Pakistan Police who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty, marking Police Martyrs Day with solemn reverence.
Honoring the fallen heroes, in his police martyrs day message, Speaker Sadiq acknowledged their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation and protecting citizens across all regions. “Their sacrifices are a powerful testament to the police force’s resolve in upholding peace and ensuring the safety of the people of Pakistan,” he stated.
Expressing solidarity with the families of the martyrs, the Speaker assured them that the nation stands united in remembering and honoring the legacy of these courageous individuals. “Their sacrifices will never be forgotten,” he affirmed.
Speaker Sadiq lauded the role of police personnel in the fight against terrorism, noting that over 8,000 officers have laid down their lives in service to the motherland.
He praised the professionalism and dedication of the Pakistan Police, which has earned global recognition—including international medals and awards at the World Police Summit 2025.
Commending the integration of modern technology in policing, the Speaker emphasized its importance in effective crime prevention and maintaining law and order.
He also appreciated the collaborative efforts of the police with other security and emergency services in ensuring peace and responding to natural disasters and critical situations.
Concluding his remarks, Speaker Sadiq said that every police officer and personnel entrusted with the protection of the country is a source of pride for the entire nation.
