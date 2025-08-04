- Home
DPM Directs To Ensure Speedy Disposal Of Conficated, Tampered Vehicles; Digitisation & Outsourcing Of Auction Process
Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday issued directions to ensure speedy disposal of confiscated and tampered vehicles, digitisation and outsourcing of the auction process, as well as adoption of international best practices to enhance transparency and efficiency.
Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review existing laws and policies concerning confiscated/tampered vehicles, a DPM's Office news release said.
Federal board of Revenue (FBR) presented a comprehensive overview on current legal provisions. During the ensuing discussions, proposal aimed at improving procedures related to the disposal & auction of confiscated vehicle and use of tampered vehicles were reviewed.
The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, SAPM, Attorney General for Pakistan, Secretary Information, Chairman FBR, and senior Customs officials.
