One Killed In Larkana Firing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) One person was killed in a firing incident that occurred on Lahori Mohala area located at central highway Larkana district of Sindh, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Monday.
According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire and killed a person near Lahori Mohala
area located at central highway Larkana district.
The police team after receiving information reached the
spot and shifted the dead to hospital. Investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..3 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan3 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui4 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history4 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law5 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister5 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister5 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy5 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk5 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July5 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch5 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..5 hours ago