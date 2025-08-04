One killed in Larkana firing

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) One person was killed in a firing incident that occurred on Lahori Mohala area located at central highway Larkana district of Sindh, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire and killed a person near Lahori Mohala

area located at central highway Larkana district.

The police team after receiving information reached the

spot and shifted the dead to hospital. Investigations are underway.