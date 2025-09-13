Commissioner Alerts Administration To Flood Threat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 07:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi on Saturday has directed the administration to remain alert and take necessary precautions in view of the expected flood surge at the Guddu Barrage. According to water experts and latest data, the barrage is likely to reach 700,000 cusecs tonight.
The Commissioner has instructed all administrative officials to remain vigilant and ensure effective coordination among relevant departments.
He emphasized the need to persuade residents of vulnerable kachha (riverine) areas to relocate to safer locations in anticipation of the flood, he directed that the relevant staff should be deployed round-the-clock at embankments to monitor the situation, continuous contact should be maintained with residents of kachha areas to ensure their safety and control rooms should be fully functional to respond to any emergency situation.
Commissioner’s directives aim to ensure a prompt and effective response to the flood threat and minimize potential damage and disruption to affected communities.
