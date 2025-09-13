Police Conduct 462 Combing Operations In 24 Hours, 47 Suspects Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Punjab Police has intensified search, sweep, and combing operations across Lahore and the province to curb criminal and anti-state elements.
According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, during the last 24 hours, a total of 462 combing operations were conducted, 12,733 suspicious individuals were checked, and 47 suspects were arrested.
Providing further details, the spokesperson said that 27 search and sweep operations were carried out, in which over 3,540 individuals were interrogated and 3 suspects taken into custody.
In addition, police arrested 290 criminals wanted in serious cases, 125 judicial absconders, and 80 habitual offenders. A substantial quantity of illegal weapons and ammunition was also recovered from their possession.
During the crackdown, three hardened criminals were neutralized, while five others were apprehended in injured condition following armed encounters.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that search, sweep, and combing operations will continue with full force to ensure that criminal and anti-state elements are held accountable.
