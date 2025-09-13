Free Cervical Cancer Vaccination For Girls To Start From 15th: DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that Faisalabad is set to join the global fight against cervical cancer as a nationwide vaccination campaign would commence on September 15.
Presiding over a key strategy meeting here on Saturday, he said that the campaign would continue up to September 27 with a focus on administering the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to the girls having age from 9 to 14 years.
He said that this vaccination would be free of cost as Punjab government had arranged it in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) and Pakistan would become the 148th country in the world to introduce this life-saving vaccine.
He said that protection of health of young girls is a top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He said that a healthy daughter means a healthy family and this campaign is a significant step toward long-term public health.
He directed that the campaign should be promoted widely through all available channels especially social media. Digital awareness must be accelerated, he instructed, adding that video messages and informative content should reach as many people as possible in addition to ensuring announcements through local mosques and community leaders for achieving full targets of the vaccination campaign.
He also called for integrating “Clinic on Wheels” service into the campaign to ensure greater access in remote areas.
Without strong social mobilization, this campaign cannot succeed. Hence, the parents must be made aware of how vital their role is in this drive, he added.
He also highlighted the importance of parental cooperation and urged the families to contact the national health helpline at 1166 or 1033 for any questions or support related to the campaign.
He emphasized interdepartmental coordination and instructed all relevant departments to work in close liaison to ensure total success of the campaign.
The HPV vaccine has already been introduced in 147 countries globally and its rollout in Pakistan would mark a historic step in safeguarding future generations from cervical cancer, he added.
He said that the campaign is expected to reach thousands of school-going girls across Faisalabad. It would also help to significantly reduce the risk of HPV-related diseases in the years to come, he added.
He also reviewed detailed plans including logistical arrangements, targets and community engagement strategies.
He directed to deploy static vaccination teams at schools and union councils and each team should include a nurse, a lady health worker, a vaccinator and a medical technician to ensure smooth and professional administration of the vaccine.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Adil Umar, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Health and education departments and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..
'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khalid Maqbool inaugurates 100 new community schools in Karachi1 minute ago
-
DIG Larkana thanked for safe recovery of abducted person1 minute ago
-
TMA DIKhan renovating key city intersections for cleaner, safer environment1 minute ago
-
Free cervical cancer vaccination for girls to start from 15th: DC1 minute ago
-
Police conduct 462 combing operations in 24 hours, 47 suspects arrested1 minute ago
-
Partly cloudy forecast for Lahore11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner alerts administration to flood threat11 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police crackdown on motorcycle racing, one-wheeling in DIKhan11 minutes ago
-
Ratta Amral Police arrest PO wanted in murder case11 minutes ago
-
Relief operation to continue until rehabilitation of flood victims: Rana Mashhood21 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt ensuring relief, rehabilitation in flood-hit areas: Azma Bokhari21 minutes ago
-
Nation united against terrorism, foreign proxies: PM21 minutes ago