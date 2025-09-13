Free cervical cancer vaccination for girls to start from 15th: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that Faisalabad is set to join the global fight against cervical cancer as a nationwide vaccination campaign would commence on September 15.

Presiding over a key strategy meeting here on Saturday, he said that the campaign would continue up to September 27 with a focus on administering the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to the girls having age from 9 to 14 years.

He said that this vaccination would be free of cost as Punjab government had arranged it in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) and Pakistan would become the 148th country in the world to introduce this life-saving vaccine.

He said that protection of health of young girls is a top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He said that a healthy daughter means a healthy family and this campaign is a significant step toward long-term public health.

He directed that the campaign should be promoted widely through all available channels especially social media. Digital awareness must be accelerated, he instructed, adding that video messages and informative content should reach as many people as possible in addition to ensuring announcements through local mosques and community leaders for achieving full targets of the vaccination campaign.

He also called for integrating “Clinic on Wheels” service into the campaign to ensure greater access in remote areas.

Without strong social mobilization, this campaign cannot succeed. Hence, the parents must be made aware of how vital their role is in this drive, he added.

He also highlighted the importance of parental cooperation and urged the families to contact the national health helpline at 1166 or 1033 for any questions or support related to the campaign.

He emphasized interdepartmental coordination and instructed all relevant departments to work in close liaison to ensure total success of the campaign.

The HPV vaccine has already been introduced in 147 countries globally and its rollout in Pakistan would mark a historic step in safeguarding future generations from cervical cancer, he added.

He said that the campaign is expected to reach thousands of school-going girls across Faisalabad. It would also help to significantly reduce the risk of HPV-related diseases in the years to come, he added.

He also reviewed detailed plans including logistical arrangements, targets and community engagement strategies.

He directed to deploy static vaccination teams at schools and union councils and each team should include a nurse, a lady health worker, a vaccinator and a medical technician to ensure smooth and professional administration of the vaccine.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Adil Umar, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Health and education departments and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.