TMA DIKhan Renovating Key City Intersections For Cleaner, Safer Environment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 07:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) In line with the directives of the provincial government, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Dera Ismail Khan has intensified renovation and beautification work at several key intersections across the city.
As part of the ongoing initiative, the “Allah Chowk", located in front of Topanwala Bazaar, is being completely upgraded and given a new look to provide citizens with a cleaner, safer, and more aesthetically pleasing environment.
TMO Muhammad Hanif visited the site and expressed satisfaction over the pace and quality of the work.
He urged the public to cooperate in preserving the improved look of the chowk and refrain from placing advertisements, banners, or flags in the area.
The project is aimed at enhancing urban aesthetics, easing traffic flow, and creating public spaces that reflect the city’s cultural identity.
