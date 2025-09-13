Partly Cloudy Forecast For Lahore
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The city experienced partly cloudy and humid weather on Saturday, with the MET office forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours.
According to MET officials, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, bringing mainly hot and dry weather.
However, partly cloudy skies with rain, wind, or thunderstorms are likely at isolated spots in Kashmir and nearby hilly areas during the evening or night.
Rainfall was recorded only in Murree and Cherat. The highest temperature on Saturday was 42°C in Nokundi and Dalbandin, while Lahore recorded a maximum of 33°C.
Recent Stories
UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..
'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly cloudy forecast for Lahore28 seconds ago
-
Commissioner alerts administration to flood threat29 seconds ago
-
Traffic Police crackdown on motorcycle racing, one-wheeling in DIKhan30 seconds ago
-
Ratta Amral Police arrest PO wanted in murder case34 seconds ago
-
Relief operation to continue until rehabilitation of flood victims: Rana Mashhood11 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt ensuring relief, rehabilitation in flood-hit areas: Azma Bokhari11 minutes ago
-
Nation united against terrorism, foreign proxies: PM11 minutes ago
-
ANF nabs 7 drug smugglers, seizes 210kg of drugs in nationwide operations21 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori, CIECC chairman discuss investment opportunities in Sindh21 minutes ago
-
SSP directs arrest of POs, emphasizes merit-based investigations21 minutes ago
-
AJK Supreme Court celebrates golden jubilee with national judicial conference21 minutes ago
-
Banquet hosted in honour of President Zardari in Chengdu31 minutes ago