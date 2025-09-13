Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Partly cloudy forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The city experienced partly cloudy and humid weather on Saturday, with the MET office forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, bringing mainly hot and dry weather.

However, partly cloudy skies with rain, wind, or thunderstorms are likely at isolated spots in Kashmir and nearby hilly areas during the evening or night.

Rainfall was recorded only in Murree and Cherat. The highest temperature on Saturday was 42°C in Nokundi and Dalbandin, while Lahore recorded a maximum of 33°C.

