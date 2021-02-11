IGP visits CMH, inquires after health of injured ATF personnel

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Tahir Rai on Thusday visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta to inquire after the health of Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) personnel Rashid Ali who was injured in Khuzdar incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Tahir Rai on Thusday visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta to inquire after the health of Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) personnel Rashid Ali who was injured in Khuzdar incident.

Talking to family members of Rashid Ali, he said, "I am proud of the young personnel of police including ATF who are playing a leading role in fulfilling their responsibilities for the betterment of law and order situation in the province.

He said that protection of the people is one of our foremost duties for which we will not avoid any sacrifices.

The doctors gave detailed information to the IG police regarding the provision of best treatment of the injured ATF personnel.

The IG police directed that all measures should be taken to provide best treatment facilities to the injured personnel.

The relatives of the injured victim thanked the IG Police Balochistan and expressed satisfaction over the provision of better medical facilities.