Open Menu

IHC Adjourns Case Against Rana Sanaullah

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 09:41 PM

IHC adjourns case against Rana Sanaullah

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till April 5, in a petition seeking registration of a first information report (FIR) against former interior minister Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till April 5, in a petition seeking registration of a first information report (FIR) against former interior minister Rana Sanaullah.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the petition.

The court said that the police have stated that this case fell in jurisdiction of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The petitioner’s counsel adopted the stance that the former minister threatened the PTI founder in a television show. The lawyer requested the court to refer the case to FIA.

The court said that it would announce the verdict into the matter before Eid.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Interior Minister Threatened Rana SanaUllah Federal Investigation Agency April FIR Islamabad High Court TV Court

Recent Stories

Manhole Cleanliness: Two labourers died of suffoca ..

Manhole Cleanliness: Two labourers died of suffocation

7 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till to ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till tomorrow

5 minutes ago
 Court serves notice in acquittal plea of PTI foun ..

Court serves notice in acquittal plea of PTI founder

5 minutes ago
 Mirwaiz calls for unity against implementation of ..

Mirwaiz calls for unity against implementation of sectarian agenda in IIOJK

5 minutes ago
 Local Islamic scholar and cleric arrested in conne ..

Local Islamic scholar and cleric arrested in connection with Mirpur KFC attack c ..

5 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia's Religious Affairs enhances guidance ..

Saudi Arabia's Religious Affairs enhances guidance through Electronic Screens at ..

4 minutes ago
Uzbek envoy calls on Governor Punjab

Uzbek envoy calls on Governor Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Waqar Mehdi pays homage to Shaheed Bhutto on his 4 ..

Waqar Mehdi pays homage to Shaheed Bhutto on his 45th anniversary

4 minutes ago
 Netanyahu response to aid worker deaths 'insuffici ..

Netanyahu response to aid worker deaths 'insufficient': Spain PM

4 minutes ago
 BISP AJK disburses educational scholarships among ..

BISP AJK disburses educational scholarships among 113,051 students

4 minutes ago
 Members of WWB to be selected soon: Fazal Shakoor

Members of WWB to be selected soon: Fazal Shakoor

31 minutes ago
 Appreciation shield for APP reporter on PSL covera ..

Appreciation shield for APP reporter on PSL coverage

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan