IHC Adjourns Case Against Rana Sanaullah
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 09:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till April 5, in a petition seeking registration of a first information report (FIR) against former interior minister Rana Sanaullah.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the petition.
The court said that the police have stated that this case fell in jurisdiction of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
The petitioner’s counsel adopted the stance that the former minister threatened the PTI founder in a television show. The lawyer requested the court to refer the case to FIA.
The court said that it would announce the verdict into the matter before Eid.
