Open Menu

IHC Bar Seeks Inquiry Regarding Judges' Letters

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 08:29 PM

IHC bar seeks inquiry regarding judges' letters

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) on Thursday moved a constitutional petition to Supreme Court of Pakistan seeking interrogation pertaining to the letters of IHC’s judges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) on Thursday moved a constitutional petition to Supreme Court of Pakistan seeking interrogation pertaining to the letters of IHC’s judges.

The petitioner prayed the court to ensure a transparent inquiry related to the allegations and after this actions should be taken against the responsible.

It said that if the matter was related to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) then the court could send the recommendations to the council. The petition said that the IHC’s judges have mentioned serious incidents in their letters.

It said that an independent judiciary was the sole source for the provision of justice and no compromise on its freedom is accepted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Maryam visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif ..

Punjab CM Maryam visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif to Inaugurate ‘Besakhi’

8 minutes ago
 MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its i ..

MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its inception

15 minutes ago
 Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case agai ..

Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case against KP CM

15 minutes ago
 KP politicians, civil society laud President's add ..

KP politicians, civil society laud President's address

13 minutes ago
 Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures i ..

Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures in Chitral

16 minutes ago
 Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow

Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow

16 minutes ago
Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row dies a ..

Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row dies aged 92

16 minutes ago
 SSP Larkarna issue directives for city traffic pla ..

SSP Larkarna issue directives for city traffic plan

13 minutes ago
 Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in p ..

Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in police meeting

21 minutes ago
 Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in ..

Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart

21 minutes ago
 Ukraine has 'critical need' for air defence: NATO ..

Ukraine has 'critical need' for air defence: NATO chief

15 minutes ago
 Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang

Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan