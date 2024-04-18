IHC Bar Seeks Inquiry Regarding Judges' Letters
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 08:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) on Thursday moved a constitutional petition to Supreme Court of Pakistan seeking interrogation pertaining to the letters of IHC’s judges.
The petitioner prayed the court to ensure a transparent inquiry related to the allegations and after this actions should be taken against the responsible.
It said that if the matter was related to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) then the court could send the recommendations to the council. The petition said that the IHC’s judges have mentioned serious incidents in their letters.
It said that an independent judiciary was the sole source for the provision of justice and no compromise on its freedom is accepted.
