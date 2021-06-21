ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of a petition regarding custody of a minor girl after she was handed over to her mother.

The Islamabad police produced the one-month old girl before the court after recovering her in compliance of bench directives.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case and subsequently disposed it of on recovery of the minor girl.

The court had previously expressed annoyance with the police over non-recovery of the minor girl and gave the police deadline till this date to recover the minor.

The girl was handed over to her mother.