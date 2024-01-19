Open Menu

IHC Disposes Of Plea Regarding Security Of Baloch Protesters

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disposed of a petition regarding provision of facilities and security to the Baloch protesters in capital.

IHC's Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, who heard the case, instructed the authorities to ensure the security of the protesters.

Advocate General Islamabad Ayaz Shaukat, State Counsel Abdur Rehman and petitioners’ lawyers appeared before the court.

The court asked the authorities to provide the details to the petitioners’ lawyers pertaining to the FIRs registered against the protesters anywhere in the country.

The court disposed of the plea with the above instructions.

