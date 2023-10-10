Open Menu

IHC Extends Stay Order Against Arrest Of Shehryar Afridi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 05:00 PM

IHC extends stay order against arrest of Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended its stay order till October 16, against the arrest of PTI’s leaders Shehryar Khan Afridi and Shandana Gulzar under MPO.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar heard the case against the arrest of PTI leaders under MPO. During the course of proceeding, petitioners’ lawyer Dr.

Babar Awan read out west Pakistan public ordinance and gave reference of various courts’ judgments.

The lawyer said that imposition of MPO in Federal capital was violation of the constitution. He said that issuance of order under MPO by deputy commissioner office was misuse of authority.

The court extended its stay order against the arrest of petitioners and adjourned the case till next date.

