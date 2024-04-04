IHC Removes Shireen Mazari’s Name From ECL
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 04, 2024 | 12:47 PM
Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz remarks that the cabinet has many tasks, and this task has to be completed by them (court).
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court has ordered the removal of former Minister Shireen Mazari's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).
Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz passed the order on plea moved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former leader Shireen Mazari from the ECL.
Shireen Mazari appeared in court with his lawyer.
NAB Prosecutor Raffay Maqsood informed the court that NAB had recommended in March to remove Mazari's name from the ECL, as she is not a suspect in the 190 million Pounds NAB case.
The Assistant Attorney General submitted that they also informed the Prime Minister in writing on March 27.
The court ordered the removal of Shireen Mazari's name from the ECL and disppsed of the plea.
It may be mentioned here that on December 1st, the Islamabad High Court had also ordered the removal of Shehryar Mazari's name from the Passport Control List (PCL).
