IHC Reserves Decision On Saghri's Re-inclusion In NA-53

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 09:07 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its decision on the plea for the re-inclusion of Saghri in NA-53, the constituency of former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq on Wednesday heard the plea of Shiekh Sajid-ur-Rehman.

The defence counsel argued that the demarcation of NA-53 was not conducted in accordance with the law.

In response, the lawyer for Election Commission of Pakistan stated that the demarcation was carried out in alignment with the directions of the Supreme Court.

After listening to the arguments of both sides, the court reserved its decision.

