IHC seeks arguments in audio leak case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 10:23 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought arguments in the petitions of Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib against their audio leaks, and adjourned the case till March 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought arguments in the petitions of Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib against their audio leaks, and adjourned the case till March 14.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar, who heard the case, again summoned the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman on next date of hearing.

PTA’s counsel Irfan Qadir argued that the petitions had become ineffective, while the PTA was not a party in the plea of Bushra Bibi.

He said the Authority had a legal interception. The PTA chairman PTA was on a foreign trip to attend a conference, he added.

The court remarked that it had asked the PTA chairman to submit an affidavit, as the Authority had adopted a different stance previously on legal interception.

Justice Sattar remarked that the Federal Government had stated that it had not allowed to any institution to record the conversation of citizens.

He said the court had to view that how the practice could be stopped in future.

Irfan Qadir said that social media was an ocean. Facebook and YouTube were beyond the PTA's jurisdiction.

The court adjourned the case with above instructions.

