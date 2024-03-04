IHC Seeks Arguments In Audio Leak Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 10:23 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought arguments in the petitions of Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib against their audio leaks, and adjourned the case till March 14
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought arguments in the petitions of Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib against their audio leaks, and adjourned the case till March 14.
IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar, who heard the case, again summoned the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman on next date of hearing.
PTA’s counsel Irfan Qadir argued that the petitions had become ineffective, while the PTA was not a party in the plea of Bushra Bibi.
He said the Authority had a legal interception. The PTA chairman PTA was on a foreign trip to attend a conference, he added.
The court remarked that it had asked the PTA chairman to submit an affidavit, as the Authority had adopted a different stance previously on legal interception.
Justice Sattar remarked that the Federal Government had stated that it had not allowed to any institution to record the conversation of citizens.
He said the court had to view that how the practice could be stopped in future.
Irfan Qadir said that social media was an ocean. Facebook and YouTube were beyond the PTA's jurisdiction.
The court adjourned the case with above instructions.
Recent Stories
Fed Tax Ombudsman sets target to address 12,000 complaints in ongoing fiscal yea ..
ECP lifts ban on official transfers, postings
PANAH organizes symposium on “Healthy diet policies to prevent obesity”
WASA disconnects 1316 connections over default
Govt decides to allow livestock-related activities in Sibi Mela
Chairman RBISE visits matriculation exam centers
UN Chief congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM of Pakistan
Commemorative Stamps launching ceremony held on Pakistan- Belarus diplomatic tie ..
C
WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, Dasu projects
ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation
Man killed, 8 injured in collision among four vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fed Tax Ombudsman sets target to address 12,000 complaints in ongoing fiscal year32 minutes ago
-
ECP lifts ban on official transfers, postings32 minutes ago
-
PANAH organizes symposium on “Healthy diet policies to prevent obesity”32 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 1316 connections over default32 minutes ago
-
Govt decides to allow livestock-related activities in Sibi Mela41 minutes ago
-
Chairman RBISE visits matriculation exam centers41 minutes ago
-
Commemorative Stamps launching ceremony held on Pakistan- Belarus diplomatic ties anniversary41 minutes ago
-
C41 minutes ago
-
WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, Dasu projects50 minutes ago
-
ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation50 minutes ago
-
Man killed, 8 injured in collision among four vehicles44 minutes ago
-
PPP issues party ticket to Ex, CM Quddus Bizenjo for Senate election44 minutes ago