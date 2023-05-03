IHC seeks arguments on ICA against Khawaja Asif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought arguments on maintainability of an intra-court appeal against remarks of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in National Assembly about Shireen Mazari during PML-N's regime.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the ICA filed by Ms. Mazari.

Earlier, a single member bench had already dismissed the petition.

The counsel for Shireen Mazari argued that Khwaja Asif had used objectionable words against the PTI's leader in the house.

However, the counsel for PML-N's Leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that his client who was the speaker of the house that time had ordered to delete the words from the proceeding.

The lawyer said that the civil court and single member bench had also dismissed the defamation case of Shireen Mazari.