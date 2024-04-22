(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from respondents in a petition seeking to declare domicile of Federal capital as compulsory for the candidates contesting elections against the senate seats of Islamabad.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by the former president IHC Bar Council Nayab Gardezi

through his counsel Barrister S.

M Yawar.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner’s counsel pleaded that two seats of the upper house have been allocated for the federal capital. The petitioner prayed the court to declare compulsory for the candidates, contesting senate elections against Islamabad’s seats, for holding a domicile from the federal capital.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till May 14.