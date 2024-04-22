IHC Seeks Comments In Plea Regarding Capital's Senate Seats
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 08:36 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from respondents in a petition seeking to declare domicile of federal capital as compulsory for the candidates contesting elections against the senate seats of Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from respondents in a petition seeking to declare domicile of Federal capital as compulsory for the candidates contesting elections against the senate seats of Islamabad.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by the former president IHC Bar Council Nayab Gardezi
through his counsel Barrister S.
M Yawar.
During the course of proceeding, the petitioner’s counsel pleaded that two seats of the upper house have been allocated for the federal capital. The petitioner prayed the court to declare compulsory for the candidates, contesting senate elections against Islamabad’s seats, for holding a domicile from the federal capital.
The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till May 14.
Recent Stories
UK Education delegation visits HEC
One arrested in injured condition after encounter with police: SSP Larkana
NA reaffirms Pakistan's relationship with Iran
Open Kachari held in Larkana
Stakeholders must work hard to achieve cotton sowing, production targets
NA passes motion to restore membership of two MNAs
French Voice singer hospitalised with bullet wound
WHO representative for Pakistan meets Health Minister
Landslide win for pro-China leader's party in Maldives vote
Kashmore police recover Mazda driver from robbers
Three died, 9 injured in Balakot road accident
CM inaugurates virtual women police station in PSCA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UK Education delegation visits HEC16 minutes ago
-
One arrested in injured condition after encounter with police: SSP Larkana21 minutes ago
-
NA reaffirms Pakistan's relationship with Iran17 minutes ago
-
Open Kachari held in Larkana17 minutes ago
-
UNICEF calls for urgent action to save Pakistan’s children on frontlines of climate change17 minutes ago
-
NA passes motion to restore membership of two MNAs17 minutes ago
-
WHO representative for Pakistan meets Health Minister17 minutes ago
-
Kashmore police recover Mazda driver from robbers17 minutes ago
-
Three died, 9 injured in Balakot road accident17 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates virtual women police station in PSCA16 minutes ago
-
Chaos party coming to an end: Azma Bukhari16 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to launch Air Ambulance service soon16 minutes ago