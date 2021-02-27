UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IIOJK HC Quashes PSA Detention Of 10 Persons

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

IIOJK HC quashes PSA detention of 10 persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) High Court has quashed the illegal detention of ten persons who were booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act, in 2019 and 2020.

According to Kashmir Media Service, after hearing the detainees through their counsel and the authorities, the separate benches of Justice Sanjay Dhar and Vinod Chatterji Koul quashed the detention of Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh, Javaid Ahmed Munshi, Parvaiz Ahmed Khoja, Asif Ashraf Malik, Naaz Muhammad Allaie, Rameez Ahmed Dar, Yasir Mukhtar Allie, Faizan Lateef Parra, Omer Akbar Mir, Tawseef Muhammad Najar.

The court directed the occupation authorities to release the detainees forthwith.

Related Topics

Hearing India Jammu 2019 2020 Media Court

Recent Stories

Mattar Al Tayer: UAE Tour presents to the world im ..

11 minutes ago

Virus pushed global hunger to new heights: Mian Za ..

15 minutes ago

PAF celebrating Surprise Day today on 2nd annivers ..

16 minutes ago

NUST conferred “CSR Award for Social Impact & Su ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai customs & Ministry of economy inaugurate sec ..

41 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 February 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.