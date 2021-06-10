Illegal building of bus stand sealed

UrduPoint.com
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Multan here on Thursday sealed illegal building of bus stand situated at Dera Adda Chowk.

In line with special directives of Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood, the Metropolitan Corporation launched a crackdown against illegal constructions across the region.

The team sealed building of Dera Adda Chowk bus stand which was constructed without getting permission from the concerned departments.

The department warned owner of building time and again through separate notices to get approval of building map.

An officer of Metropolitan Corporation said that buildings without having approved maps would be demolished in next few days.

