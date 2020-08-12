Illegal cigarettes smuggling attempt to Punjab foiled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Following the special directives of Commissioner Corporate Zone (FBR) Peshawar Tariq Jamal Khattak operations have intensified against illegal, counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarette business.

In this connection a total of 50 cartons of illegal and non-duty paid cigarettes worth millions of rupees were recovered.

The confiscated cigarettes were shifted to Tax House Peshawar for further legal action.

It may be noted that non-custom paid cigarettes were being transferred to Punjab. Commissioner Tariq Jamal Khattak and Deputy Commissioner Mohsin Ehsan appreciated the performance of the squad and hoped that such performance would also be maintained in future.