Illegal Occupation Of Land: Court Confirms Interim Bail Of PTI Leader
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday confirmed the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Nadeem Abbas Bara in a case of illegally occupying land belonging to a bank.
The court ordered the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs. 200,000 to avail of the relief.
Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta heard the bail petition of the PTI leader and announced the verdict after completion of arguments by the parties.
Earlier, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that three different cases had been registered against his client on the charge of illegally occupying bank land. He submitted that bail petitions for the other two cases were scheduled for May 9 in another court.
He also argued that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab implicated his client despite the lack of evidence. He pleaded with the court to confirm the interim bail of his client.
However, an ACE prosecutor opposed the request and requested dismissal of the bail petition.
After completion of arguments by the parties, the court confirmed the interim bail of the PTI leader and ordered the furnishing of surety bonds.
The ACE Punjab had registered a case against Nadeem Abbas Bara and others on charges of illegally occupying land belonging to PCPL Bank in the Thokar Niaz Baig area.
