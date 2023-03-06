Imran came to power aid of crutches rather people: Maryam Nawaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday took a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and said that "Imran did not lead the populace; rather, he ascended to power with the aid of crutches".

Talking to a private media channel, she said that Imran Khan tried to sabotage the IMF agreement, which was a blatant attempt to lead the country towards sedition and disorder.

Imran Khan asked the workers to fill the jails and he himself hides at Zaman Park, she added. In the country's history, there had never been a failed movement like "Jail Bharo Tehreek", she claimed.

Imran Khan has lied in the declaration form. He lied in every case, and never appeared in court cases, she added.

She mocked the PTI chief, saying that he, who (Imran) does not spend even a day in jail, cannot match Nawaz Sharif, who was arrested and subjected to the worst torture.

Imran Khan fabricated a false narrative of cipher and dissolved the national assembly undemocratically, and has since abandoned that cipher story.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that the PML-N has fully prepared for the elections. "We have completed 70% of our political campaign; soon the Names of the party ticket holders will be finalized and announced," she added.