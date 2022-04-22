Imran hiding face from people after Lahore flopped show: MPA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (N) Spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly, Ikhtiar Wali Khan here Friday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan was hiding faces from masses after his flopped public show at Lahore.

In a statement here, the PMLN leader said the entire nation had seen vast empty spaces and chairs at the PTI's Minar e Pakistan flopped show through eyes of news channels, which means that people of Lahore has rejected Imran Khan's agitation politics and letter-gate narrative.

Despite the week long arrangements for the much trumpeted show, he said Lahoris kept distance from PTI show, unnerving PTI leadership.

Ikhtiar Wali said the country's can't afford political instability and agitation politics, adding election will be held in time after electoral reforms.

He said Imran Khan has neither constructed five million houses nor provided jobs to 10 million people and was also failed to convert Prime Minister's House into University.

He said NAB has started inquiry of the PTI much trumpeted billion trees project which raised question mark on transparency of the project.