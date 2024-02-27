Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI founder and his wife have denied the charges.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were charged in the reference of 190 million Pounds.

However, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi denied the charges.

According to the details, NAB court Judge Nasir Javaid Rana framed the charges.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were presented in the court during the hearing.

The judge read out the charges in the courtroom.

The NAB court summoned 5 witnesses for the next hearing.

During today's hearing, the court also accepted 2 requests filed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, which were for dental and general physician check-ups.

Later on, the court adjourned the further hearing of the case until March 6th.

During the previous hearing, Imran Khan met Bushra Bibi in the courtroom's waiting room a week and a half later.

The founder of PTI requested the court to allow the meeting with his wife, which was granted.

During the hearing, the founder of PTI said upon entering the rostrum, "I need to get a check-up from the dentist." The judge of the accountability court observed, "Doctors are available in jail; you should get a check-up here." Imran Khan responded, "It's been seven months; I haven't even been to the doctor once. I'm afraid the jail doctor might pull outmy teeth,”.