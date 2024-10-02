Open Menu

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Indictment Postponed In Toshakhana Case Two

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 02, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment postponed in Toshakhana case two

PTI founder tells court he has not been allowed to consult his lawyers and asks court to do so

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2024) A local court on Wednesday postponed the indictment proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana 2 case.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand heard the case.

During the hearing, Imran Khan informed the judge that he had not been allowed to consult with his lawyers and requested permission to do so.

Subsequently, the court postponed the indictment proceedings against the accused until October 5 and adjourned the case hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Lawyers Wife October Court Bushra Bibi Toshakhana

Recent Stories

Govt committed to enhancing healthcare access, esp ..

Govt committed to enhancing healthcare access, especially for women: Dr Mukhtar

45 seconds ago
 729 arrested during anti-smog crackdown this year ..

729 arrested during anti-smog crackdown this year so far

47 seconds ago
 Ethiopian Ambassador, Chairman PMYP agree to empow ..

Ethiopian Ambassador, Chairman PMYP agree to empower future generations

48 seconds ago
 SSP Khairpur reviews crime situation of distt

SSP Khairpur reviews crime situation of distt

50 seconds ago
 IRADA calls for adopting tobacco harm reduction st ..

IRADA calls for adopting tobacco harm reduction strategies

51 seconds ago
 Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmun ..

Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmund hit Celtic for seven

11 minutes ago
SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangemen ..

SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches

11 minutes ago
 75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China cel ..

75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China celebrated in Kaas camp Kohistan

11 minutes ago
 13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off

13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 ..

Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

33 minutes ago
 Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to s ..

Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to seize limitless opportunities o ..

13 minutes ago
 Oil prices extend rally on Iran attack

Oil prices extend rally on Iran attack

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan