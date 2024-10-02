Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment postponed in Toshakhana case two

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI founder tells court he has not been allowed to consult his lawyers and asks court to do so

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2024) A local court on Wednesday postponed the indictment proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana 2 case.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand heard the case.

During the hearing, Imran Khan informed the judge that he had not been allowed to consult with his lawyers and requested permission to do so.

Subsequently, the court postponed the indictment proceedings against the accused until October 5 and adjourned the case hearing.