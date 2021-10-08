Imran Khan ends corruption partnership of former rulers: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan ended corruption partnership of former incompetent rulers by joining the national politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan ended corruption partnership of former incompetent rulers by joining the national politics.

In response to the statement of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said Pakistan had been considered as 10 percent, Panama and a centre of corruption due to corruption of former rulers.

Pakistan's name had always been associated with corruption because of Nawaz Sharif, he added.

Gill said incompetent and 'fugitive Mian' had always been a source of embarrassment for the country. There were number of projects in which heavy kickbacks were taken by Sharif family, he said.

He said loans were borrowed at high interest rates for these projects to plunder national wealth. The people were still paying debts of these projects, he said.