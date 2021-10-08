UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Ends Corruption Partnership Of Former Rulers: Gill

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 10:16 PM

Imran Khan ends corruption partnership of former rulers: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan ended corruption partnership of former incompetent rulers by joining the national politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan ended corruption partnership of former incompetent rulers by joining the national politics.

In response to the statement of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said Pakistan had been considered as 10 percent, Panama and a centre of corruption due to corruption of former rulers.

Pakistan's name had always been associated with corruption because of Nawaz Sharif, he added.

Gill said incompetent and 'fugitive Mian' had always been a source of embarrassment for the country. There were number of projects in which heavy kickbacks were taken by Sharif family, he said.

He said loans were borrowed at high interest rates for these projects to plunder national wealth. The people were still paying debts of these projects, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Panama Family

Recent Stories

Govt taking effective steps for protection against ..

Govt taking effective steps for protection against natural disasters: Minister

2 minutes ago
 Three US Embassy Employees Must Leave Russia of Ha ..

Three US Embassy Employees Must Leave Russia of Have Diplomatic Immunity Lifted ..

2 minutes ago
 Rescue holds seminar on Disaster Prevention Day

Rescue holds seminar on Disaster Prevention Day

2 minutes ago
 A total of 65 Dengue patients in KTH

A total of 65 Dengue patients in KTH

6 minutes ago
 Kante returns to training with Chelsea after virus ..

Kante returns to training with Chelsea after virus isolation

6 minutes ago
 Islamic calligraphy competition: Hanzala wins firs ..

Islamic calligraphy competition: Hanzala wins first position

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.