UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Involved In Violating Laws, Sabotaging Peace: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Imran Khan involved in violating laws, sabotaging peace: Minister

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that Imran Khan is violating court orders under which Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) granted permission to organize public meeting near Peshawar More

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that Imran Khan is violating court orders under which Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) granted permission to organize public meeting near Peshawar More.

No one is allowed to arrange public gathering at D-Chowk or Diplomatic Enclave, he said while talking to a private television channel. The Supreme Court had permitted PTI to hold public meeting near H-9 and F-9, Park, but Imran Khan is consistently violating the laws, he added.

Commenting on public meeting called by Imran Khan in the Federal capital, he said, PTI leadership was reaching Islamabad with Khyber Pakhtunkhawa police.

He said, the Chief Minister KPK was also accompanying Imran Khan for participating in the public meeting.

Two or three thousand people were seen roaming in the federal capital to attend Imran's rally, he said. No one is permitted to disturb peaceful environment of the federal capital, he warned.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad appealed the supporters and workers of PTI to avoid entering into the Red Zone.

The Police will take action against those found damaging the public property or violating laws of the country, he warned.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Rana SanaUllah Red Zone TV Court

Recent Stories

Massive rallies held at both sides of Kashmir to p ..

Massive rallies held at both sides of Kashmir to protest against Yasin Malik's c ..

30 minutes ago
 Malley Says US Seeking Alternative Partner to Be S ..

Malley Says US Seeking Alternative Partner to Be Steward for Enriched Material F ..

33 minutes ago
 Sweden, Finland Say They Understand Turkey's Conce ..

Sweden, Finland Say They Understand Turkey's Concerns - Erdogan's Spokesman

33 minutes ago
 Heatwave Relief Camp sets-up at Sir Syed Universit ..

Heatwave Relief Camp sets-up at Sir Syed University

33 minutes ago
 AJK PM terms Yaseen's life sentence as murder of j ..

AJK PM terms Yaseen's life sentence as murder of justice

33 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy to UN Says US Expanding Its Smugglin ..

Russian Envoy to UN Says US Expanding Its Smuggling Trade of Syria's Oil, Grain

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.