Imran Khan involved in violating laws, sabotaging peace: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that Imran Khan is violating court orders under which Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) granted permission to organize public meeting near Peshawar More.

No one is allowed to arrange public gathering at D-Chowk or Diplomatic Enclave, he said while talking to a private television channel. The Supreme Court had permitted PTI to hold public meeting near H-9 and F-9, Park, but Imran Khan is consistently violating the laws, he added.

Commenting on public meeting called by Imran Khan in the Federal capital, he said, PTI leadership was reaching Islamabad with Khyber Pakhtunkhawa police.

He said, the Chief Minister KPK was also accompanying Imran Khan for participating in the public meeting.

Two or three thousand people were seen roaming in the federal capital to attend Imran's rally, he said. No one is permitted to disturb peaceful environment of the federal capital, he warned.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad appealed the supporters and workers of PTI to avoid entering into the Red Zone.

The Police will take action against those found damaging the public property or violating laws of the country, he warned.