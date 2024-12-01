Open Menu

Imran Nazir Visits Liddhar Health Unit, Highlights Progress On Revamping Health Centres

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Imran Nazir visits Liddhar health unit, highlights progress on revamping health centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, emphasized that modern medical facilities would soon be accessible to the public at the local level following the revamping of basic and rural health centers.

He made this statement during a surprise visit to the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Liddhar on Sunday.

The minister stated that the revamping process of all basic and rural health centers is being rapidly completed under the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab. He highlighted initiatives such as "Clinic on Wheels," "Field Hospitals," and "Free Medicine Home Delivery," which aim to provide healthcare at the doorsteps of the people.

Khawaja Imran Nazir assured that once the revamping process is completed, all health centers will be equipped with furniture, medical, and biomedical equipment to enhance healthcare services.

During his visit, the provincial health minister inspected the stock of medicines at the medical store and reviewed staff attendance. He also examined the records of gynecology patients and personally contacted a patient to inquire about the availability of medicines and medical facilities. The patient expressed gratitude to the minister for the free provision of medicines at the BHU.

The minister praised the staff at the Liddhar Basic Health Unit for their dedication and excellent patient care. He was accompanied by local MPA Chaudhry Nawaz Laddhar.

