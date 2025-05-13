CM Maryam inspects projects under Lahore Development Plan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif conducted surprise visits to various areas of Lahore to inspect ongoing development projects under the Lahore Development Plan.

During her visit, citizens warmly welcomed her and congratulated her on the successful completion of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. In response, the CM raised patriotic slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

The chief minister personally reviewed the quality and pace of multiple under-construction roads, drainage systems, and street projects. She issued clear instructions to ensure both the quality and timely completion of all development initiatives.

CM Maryam Nawaz also interacted with local residents to inquire about their satisfaction with the ongoing projects. Citizens expressed heartfelt gratitude, appreciating her commitment to transforming Lahore’s infrastructure. Many acknowledged that long-neglected streets in their neighborhoods had been rebuilt within just 15 days—after decades of deterioration.

The CM visited a local vegetable shop, where she inspected the prices of everyday items like onions, bitter gourd, potatoes, cabbage, and guar beans.

She also checked the official price list and engaged directly with citizens about the availability and affordability of essential goods. A woman informed her that vegetable prices had recently come down. The chief minister remarked, “It worries me deeply throughout the day that essential edibles should not become unaffordable for the public.”

She also visited the Chauburji market, where shopkeepers and locals expressed pleasant surprise at seeing her among them. Residents shared that the market’s main road, which had remained in poor condition for years, had finally been reconstructed.

During her visits, CM Maryam Nawaz listened attentively to public concerns, inquired about cleanliness arrangements, and checked the status of various ongoing projects. Citizens offered prayers for her and Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s health and long life, acknowledging that no previous chief minister had taken such a hands-on approach to public welfare.

The CM said, “I wanted to visit these areas myself to directly assess the conditions of roads and streets. It gives me immense joy to serve the people of Lahore.”