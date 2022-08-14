Independence Day celebrated at Sindh Information Department, Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :In connection with celebrating the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with full national spirit, a prestigious ceremony was organized here at the directorate of Sindh Information Department on Sunday.

Provincial Secretary Abdul Raheed Solangi participated as the chief guest in the event.

Addressing the event, Abdul Rasheed Solangi said we need to play our full role in the development and prosperity of our country by appreciating the freedom gained after the great sacrifices of our forefathers.

He said that we have to do our work honestly in our respective fields to get our country out of the crisis.

He said that Independence Day reminds us of the sacrifices of our elders.

Today, in our free country, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Christians are free to worship in their respective and breathe in the open air, Solangi said.

He said that today we should commit to perform our duties honestly and the day was not far when Pakistan will be among the developed countries.

Earlier, the Information Secretary unfurled the flag at the Hyderabad Information Department office premises while school children presentednational songs and tableaus.