Independent Candidate Fined For Oversize Billboards
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Mardan taking notice of the violation of Election Act 2017 imposed a fine of Rs 25000 on Zulfiqar Khan, an independent candidate from PK-58 Mardan.
According to an order issued by the office of the DMO, Zulfiqar Khan was involved in repeated violations of the Election Act.
It said that despite repeated reminders and removal of his oversized billboards from prominent places in the city the candidate from PK-58 again and again reinstalled the oversized billboards.
It observed that the candidate repeatedly demonstrated extremely unlawful conduct, adding that a summon notice was served to him to clear his position but he remained absent.
The DMO imposed a Rs 25,000 fine upon the candidate and directed DC/Collector Mardan to collect the amount as arrears of land revenue and provide a receipt to the DMO office.
