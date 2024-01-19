Open Menu

Independent Candidate Fined For Oversize Billboards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Independent candidate fined for oversize billboards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Mardan taking notice of the violation of Election Act 2017 imposed a fine of Rs 25000 on Zulfiqar Khan, an independent candidate from PK-58 Mardan.

According to an order issued by the office of the DMO, Zulfiqar Khan was involved in repeated violations of the Election Act.

It said that despite repeated reminders and removal of his oversized billboards from prominent places in the city the candidate from PK-58 again and again reinstalled the oversized billboards.

It observed that the candidate repeatedly demonstrated extremely unlawful conduct, adding that a summon notice was served to him to clear his position but he remained absent.

The DMO imposed a Rs 25,000 fine upon the candidate and directed DC/Collector Mardan to collect the amount as arrears of land revenue and provide a receipt to the DMO office.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Election Fine Mardan 2017 From PK-58

Recent Stories

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

21 minutes ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

34 minutes ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

41 minutes ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

3 hours ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

3 hours ago
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

3 hours ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan