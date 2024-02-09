Independent candidate Khalid Zubair Nisar wins PP-231 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Khalid Zubair Nisar has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-231, Vehari-III by securing 50,960 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Khalid Mehmood of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 40,028 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 50.59 percent.