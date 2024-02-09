Independent candidate Malik Tariq Awan wins PK-82 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Malik Tariq Awan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-82, Peshawar-XI by securing 20,334 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent candidate Kamran Khan Bangash who bagged 14,030 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 36.67 per cent.