Independent Candidate Malik Tariq Awan Wins PK-82 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Malik Tariq Awan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-82, Peshawar-XI by securing 20,334 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent candidate Kamran Khan Bangash who bagged 14,030 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 36.67 per cent.
